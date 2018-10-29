Press Release Commercial Robbery 2505 Randleman Road

Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (October 29, 2018) – On 10.29.2018 at 4:47 a.m. – Police responded to the Waffle House on 2505 Randleman Road in reference to a robbery from business. A man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a white-male, 30 to 35-years old with a slight beard and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
