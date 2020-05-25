Press Release-Commercial Robbery 2500 Spring Garden Road

Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 25, 2020) – On May 25, 2020 at 11:02 am, officers responded to 2500 Spring Garden Street, Student Mart, in reference to a commercial robbery.

The suspect entered the store, brandished a handgun, and demanded cash and merchandise. The suspect was described as a black male, late 20’s, 5’2″ – 5’5″, wearing a black face mask, black hat, and a black windbreaker suit. The suspect left the area in an unknown direction.

The investigation ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

