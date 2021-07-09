Press Release Commercial Robbery 2410 E Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 9, 2021) – On 7.9.2021 at 1:12 a.m. police responded to Great Stops on 2410 E. Market Street reference a robbery from business. A man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint.

The suspect was described as a black-male wearing all black color clothing. He was last seen leaving the area on foot. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.