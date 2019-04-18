Press Release Commercial Robbery 2300 block Tulsa Drive

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2019) – On 4.17.2019 at 11:54 p.m. – Police responded to the 4200 block of Tulsa Drive in reference to the robbery of a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver. Three men approached the delivery driver and one of the suspects displayed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property. The suspects left in a black color SUV. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as three black-males approximately 20 to 23-year old. The suspect brandishing the handgun was wearing a black sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

