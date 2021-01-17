Press Release Commercial Robbery 223 W Vandalia Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2021) – On 1.17.2021 at 5:06 p.m. police responded to the Dragon Express on 2934 Randleman Road reference a robbery of the delivery driver. The driver was approached by two male subjects at the apartment complex on 223 W. Vandalia Road and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money and personal property. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two black males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and masks over their faces. The first suspect was armed with a handgun and the second suspect was armed with a fire extinguisher. There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

