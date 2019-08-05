Press Release Commercial Robbery 2209 E Bessemer Avenue

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2019) – On 8.5.2019 at 12:32 a.m. – Police responded to the Grab N Go on 2209 E. Bessemer Avenue in reference to a robbery of business. Two men armed with handguns entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving by vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were two black-males described as tall and wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

