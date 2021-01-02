Press Release Commercial Robbery 2104 Phillips Avenue

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 2, 2021) – On 1.02.2021 at 9:39 p.m. police responded to the China House Restaurant on 2104 Phillips Avenue in reference to a robbery of business. A man armed with a knife entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

The suspect was described as a black-male, 6’0, medium build wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue mask over his face, black sweatpants and black shoes

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

