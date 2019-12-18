Press Release: Commercial Robbery 2103 E Cone Blvd 12182019

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 18, 2019) – At 12:15 p.m. Greensboro police responded to the Boost Mobile located at 2103 E. Cone Blvd in reference to a robbery of business. Two suspects entered the store, confronted the clerk and robbed the business at gunpoint. They stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Both suspects were described as masked black males in their late teens or early 20s. The suspects fled the business on foot northbound. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

