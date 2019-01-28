Press Release Commercial Robbery 2101 Randleman Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2019) – On 1.28.2019 at 10:14 p.m. – Police responded to the Family Dollar on 2101 Randleman Road in reference to a robbery from business. A man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of property before stating he was armed with a handgun. Same was not seen nor displayed. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male between 40 to 42-years old and last seen wearing a dark gray hat, tan and black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

