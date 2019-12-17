Press Release Commercial Robbery 2009 N Elm Street

Phone: 336-574-4002

Commercial Robbery

On December 17, 2019 at 7:19pm, officers responded to 2009 N. Elm Street, BP Station, reference a robbery of business. A white male wearing black mask entered the business and demanded money. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the area on foot. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

