Press Release Commercial Robbery 2006 Randleman Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 17, 2019) – On 6.17.2019 at 9:51 p.m. – Police responded to the Smokehouse on 2006 Randleman Road in reference to a robbery from business. Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects were described as black-males-the first wore all black clothing and the second suspect wore a grey hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

