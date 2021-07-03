Press Release Commercial Robbery 2005 E Wendover Avenue

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 3, 2021) – On 7.3.2021 at 11:03 p.m. police responded to the Speedway on 2005 E. Wendover Avenue reference a robbery from business. Two men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before leaving in a dark color sedan driven by another male subject.

The suspects were described as black-males wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and the second suspect wore a black toboggan, white shirt and jean shorts. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.