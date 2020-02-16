Press Release Commercial Robbery 1808 Mt Hope Church Road

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 16, 2020) – On 2.16.2020 at 12:16 a.m. officers responded to the McDonald’s on 1808 Mt. Hope Church Road in reference to a robbery from business. Two men forced their way through the drive-through window and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects were described as two black-males wearing ski-type masks and armed with handguns.

The investigation is ongoing.

