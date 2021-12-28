Press Release Commercial Robbery 1701 South 40 Drive

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (December 28, 2021) – On 12.28.2021 at 7:50 p.m. police responded to a robbery of business at the Best Buy on 1701 South 40 Drive. A man entered the business and implied he was armed and took undisclosed merchandise and left in a white SUV.

The suspect was described as a black-male, 6’01, heavyset build wearing a gray hat and black jacket.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.