Press Release Commercial Robbery 1700 E Bessemer Avenue

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (July 30, 2019) – On 7.29.2019 at 11:43 p.m. – Police responded to the Fox Pizza & Subs on 1700 E. Bessemer Avenue in reference to a robbery from business. Two men armed with handguns entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot. No injuries were reported.

The suspects had their faces covered with masks and were wearing blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

