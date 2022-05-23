Press Release Commercial Robbery 1639 Spring Garden Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 23, 2022) – On 05.23.2022 at 2:03 a.m. officers responded to the Sheetz on 1639 Spring Garden Street in reference to a robbery of business. A man entered the business and took undisclosed property after a physical altercation with the employee.

The suspect was described as a black male 6’01 and wearing a face mask and appeared to be in his late 40’s to early 50’s and left in a red sedan.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

