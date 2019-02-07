Press Release Commercial Robbery 1550 W Gate City Boulevard

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2019) – On 2.7.2019 at 4:06 a.m. – Police responded to the Circle K on 1550 W. Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery of business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took and undisclosed amount of money and property. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male in his early 20’s, 5’07 to 5’08, slim-build and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black bandana and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

