Press Release Commercial Robbery 1207 Fairview Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2020) – On 1.04.2020 at 6:58 p.m. officers responded to The Nail Parlor on 1207 Fairview Street reference a robbery of business. Two armed men entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving by unknown means. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as wearing black masks over their heads and brown hats.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

