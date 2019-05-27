Press Release-Commercial Robbery 117 Guilford College Rd Auto Zone

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Commercial Robbery
GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2019) – On 05/27/2019 at 2:05 p.m. – Police responded to the Auto Zone located at 117 Guilford College Road in reference to a robbery of business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as a black-male in his early 20’s, last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, pink bandana and gray pants.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.
# # # #
Toni E. Kiser, Watch Operations Specialist
Police Department, Watch Operations
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]<gpdnet/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.