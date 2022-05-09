Press Release Commercial Robbery 1054 Summit Avenue

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 09, 2022) – On 05.09.2022 at 12:58 a.m. officers responded to an unnamed sweepstakes business on 1054 Summit Avenue in reference to a robbery of business. Two suspects entered the business armed with handguns and took an undisclosed amount of cash and property before leaving on foot.

The suspects were described as a white female, 5’07 and wearing a gray hoodie and a black ski mask. The second suspect was described as a black male, 5’10 wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #