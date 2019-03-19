Press Release-Commercial Robbery 101 Pisgah Church Road Kangaroo Express

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 19, 2019) – On 03/19/2019 at 6:32 a.m. – Police responded to Kangaroo Express located at 101 Pisgah Church Road in reference to a robbery of business. A man armed with a gun entered the business and stole an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male, slim build, approximately 5’05. He was last seen wearing black leather coat, black pants and a mask. The suspect fled the business on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

