Press Release Commercial Robbery 1001 E Market Street

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2020) – At 5:41 a.m. on 1.18.2020-police responded to the Biscuitville on 1001 E. Bessemer Avenue in reference to a robbery of business. Two men entered the business and armed same at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as two black-males in their 20’s wearing all black clothing. They left in a silver color sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

