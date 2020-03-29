Press Release Commercial Robbery 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 29, 2020) – On March 29th, 2020 at 5:20 am, officers were dispatched to Murphy Express Gas Station, 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane, reference a commercial robbery. A suspect entered the business, indicated he had a weapon, and demanded money. The suspect was described as a black male, tall, thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, with a face covering. The suspect left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

