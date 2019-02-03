Press Release Commercial Robbery 100 block Revere Drive

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2019) – On 2.3.2019 at 7:12 p.m. – Police responded to the Papa John’s Pizza on 2827 Spring Garden Street in reference to the robbery of a delivery driver. The robbery occurred in the 100 block of Revere Drive where the delivery driver was approached by two men and robbed at gunpoint. The suspects most likely fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Both suspects were described as black-males. The first suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt and the second suspect wore a red hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

