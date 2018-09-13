Press Release: Commercial Robbery 09122018

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Sep 11, 2018) – At approximately 10:30pm Greensboro Police responded to Amore’s Pizza located at 1320 Lee’s Chapel Road on a reported robbery. Two suspects entered the restaurant, brandished a handgun and demanded money. Employees complied and both suspects fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. They were last seen running north away from the business. No one was injured during the incident. Suspect #1 is described as a black male wearing a black Nike brand hooded sweatshirt. Suspect #2 is described as a white male wearing a grey ski mask, black t-shirt, and black pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

