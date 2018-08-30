Press Release Commercial Robbery 08/29/2018

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating a Commercial Robbery which occurred at 3602 East Wendover Avenue, Exxon Kwik Trip Station. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:18 pm. Two subjects entered the business and displayed handguns before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash on foot.

The first subject was described as an African American male in his 20’s, approximately 5’8″, wearing two face covers (red scarf/bandana on top and dark colored scarf/bandana on bottom, red shirt and black pants.

The second subject was described as a light complexion African American male in his 20’s, approximately 5’3″, slim and wearing a white ski mask.

No injuries were reported at this time by employees.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

# # # #

Michele Mahamadou, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402

336-373-2496

www.greensboro-nc.gov

[Badges]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.