Press Release: Commercial Robbery 05222019 3101 Randleman Rd

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2019) – On 5.22.2019 at 8:15 p.m. – Police responded to the Advanced Auto at 3101 Randleman Rd in reference to the robbery from business. A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black-male 5’6 to 5’8 wearing a grey hoodie and a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

