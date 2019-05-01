Press Release: Commercial Robbery 05012019 5729 W Friendly Ave

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 01, 2019) – At approximately 4:41am Greensboro Police responded to 5729 W. Friendly Ave., the Speedway gas station, on a reported robbery of the business. An unidentified male suspect entered the store, implied he had a weapon, and demanded money. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing from the store in an unknown direction. He was described as a black male, approximately 20-25 years of age, wearing a blue sweatshirt, and had an orange bandana concealing part of his face. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

