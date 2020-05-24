Press Release Commercial Robbery 05.24.2020 W Market St.

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2020) – On 05.24.2020 at 6:30am, Officers responded to 4700 West Market Street, Family Fare BP Convenient Store, in reference to a commercial robbery. A subject entered the convenience store and demanded merchandise while brandishing a knife.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 30 years of age, slight mustache, wearing a red shirt with “Michael Jordan 23” on the front. The suspect was last seen in a gray Crown Victoria driving west on Market Street.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

