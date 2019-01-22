Press Release: Commercial Robbery: 01222019 1383 Lees Chapel Rd

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Investigating Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan 22, 2019) – At approximately 10:34pm Greensboro Police responded to 1383 Lees Chapel Road, JP Food Mart, on a reported robbery of the business. Two unidentified suspects entered the store, was suspect was wearing dark clothing and the second suspect was wearing khaki pants and masks, and demanded money. Both of the suspects were armed with handguns. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.