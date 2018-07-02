Press Release : Commercial Robberies

Posted By: Greensboro 101 July 2, 2018 3:44 pm

Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2018) – On 7.2.2018 at 2:47 p.m. – Police responded to the Metro PCS at 3718 West Gate City Blvd in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect displayed what the victim believed to be a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’6. The suspect was wearing a white mask, black sweat shirt with a hood, a white shirt, and jeans.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2018) – On 7.2.2018 at 3:02 p.m. – Police responded to the Metro PCS at 2101 East Market Street in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect displayed what the victim believed to be a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’7, with a stocky build. The suspect was wearing a black toboggan and bandana, black sunglasses, and a black hoodie.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist
Greensboro Police Department
City Of Greensboro
336-373-2287
100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
[Police]

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon commercialrobberies0702.docx
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE