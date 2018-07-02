Press Release : Commercial Robberies

Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2018) – On 7.2.2018 at 2:47 p.m. – Police responded to the Metro PCS at 3718 West Gate City Blvd in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect displayed what the victim believed to be a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’6. The suspect was wearing a white mask, black sweat shirt with a hood, a white shirt, and jeans.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2018) – On 7.2.2018 at 3:02 p.m. – Police responded to the Metro PCS at 2101 East Market Street in reference to a robbery from business. The suspect displayed what the victim believed to be a weapon. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5’7, with a stocky build. The suspect was wearing a black toboggan and bandana, black sunglasses, and a black hoodie.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

