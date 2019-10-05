Press Release: Cancel Silver Alert for David Wright 10052019

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

*****CANCEL SILVER ALERT*****

Mr. Wright has been located and is safe

***************Silver Alert Greensboro NC***************

GREENSBORO, NC (October 5, 2019) At 6:32 p.m. on 10/4/2019, Mr. David Henry Wright was reported missing from the Greensboro area.

Mr. Wright has not been located at this time and the Greensboro Police Department is now searching for him.

Mr. Wright is described as a Black Male with Black (Salt & Pepper) hair, Brown eyes, weighing approximately 200 pounds and is approximately 5’5″ tall.

***Photo attached***

Mr. Wright was last seen wearing an A&T t-shirt with “Aggie Dining” on the front, Dark Gray woek pants and Black work shoes. Mr. Wright may also be wearing a blue work hat.

There is no known mode of transportion, direction of travel or destination.

Mr. Wright suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information or who has seen Mr. Wright is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

