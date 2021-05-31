Press Release Cancel Silver Alert Deven Cain

UPDATE CANCEL****** SILVER ALERT *****

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2021) — Deven Lamont Cain was located in safe condition.

GREENSBORO, NC (May 31, 2021,) The Greensboro Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Deven Lamont Cain. Mr.Cain is a 18-year-old black male. He is described as approximately 5-foot-7-inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen at 7:00pm on May 30, 2021 operating a green mountain bike in the area around NC68 and Regional Road. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes

Mr. Cain is reported to be suffering from cognitive impairment.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.