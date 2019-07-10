PRESS RELEASE: BENJAMIN BENSON

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2019) – On 7.10.2017 at 4:54 p.m. – Greensboro Police responded to the 900-block of Benjamin Benson Street in reference to an aggravated assault. The condition of the victim is still being evaluated at this time.

Benjamin Benson Street is closed between John Dimrey Drive and Morris St. All motorists are asked to utilize alternate routes of travel.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

Reese Royal, Watch Operations Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

City Of Greensboro

336-373-2287

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

[Police]<gpdnet/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.