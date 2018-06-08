Press Release: Attempted Robbery

Police Investigating Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (June 08, 2018) – Greensboro police are investigating an attempted armed robbery of the Dollar General store located at 2010 Randleman Rd. Officers were dispatched there at approximately 8:35am.

Two unidentified male suspects entered the store, one armed with a handgun, and attempted to enter the locked office area of the store. They were not able to make entry into the office, and fled the scene before obtaining any cash or property. Both suspects were described as black males with the lower half of their faces concealed by some type of bandana or scarf. One suspect was wearing a two-tone light/dark grey hooded sweatshirt and checkered patterned pants. The second suspect was wearing all black clothing.

