Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2022) – On 04.8.2022 at 7:00 p.m. police responded to the Big Gay Food Truck at 2907 Spring Garden Street in reference to an attempted robbery of business. The suspect displayed a handgun, but left the area on foot without having taken any money.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 6`1″ tall, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black mask.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.