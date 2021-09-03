Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 9.3.2021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (September 3, 2021) – On 9/3/2021 at approximatley 9 p.m. police responded to the Family Dollar at the 2500-block of East Market Street in reference to an attempted robbery of business. A man armed with a handgun demaned property, but left prior obtaining any property.

The suspect was described as a black male, with a face covering, and wearing a black hoodie. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

