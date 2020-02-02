Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 5727 W Gate City Boulevard

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 2, 2020) – On 2.02.2020 at 12:04 a.m. officers responded to the 5727 W. Gate City Boulevard McDonald’s reference an attempted robbery of business. A masked man attempted to force-open the locked door, but left in a white sedan without success.

The suspect was described as wearing a ski-type mask, gray hoodie and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

