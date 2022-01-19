Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 4427 W Wendover Avenue

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2022) – On 01.19.2022 at 10:01 p.m. police responded to 4427 W. Wendover Avenue McDonald`s in reference to an attempted robbery of business. A man entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

The suspect was described as a slim build black male, about 6`5 to 6`6 tall, wearing a black jacket. Last seen travelling on foot, west on West Wendover Avenue.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.