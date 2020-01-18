Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 4010 Battleground Avenue

Posted By: Greensboro 101 January 18, 2020 4:13 am

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2020) – At 3:56 a.m. on 1.18.2020-police responded to the Harris Teeter on 4010 Battleground Avenue in reference to an attempted robbery of business. Two men entered the business-one armed with a handgun, but they left without taking any money. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as wearing all black clothing and masks over their faces.

The investigation is ongoing.

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

doc icon Attempted-Commercial-Robbery-4010-Battleground-Ave-1-18-2020.doc
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE