Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 4010 Battleground Avenue

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2020) – At 3:56 a.m. on 1.18.2020-police responded to the Harris Teeter on 4010 Battleground Avenue in reference to an attempted robbery of business. Two men entered the business-one armed with a handgun, but they left without taking any money. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were described as wearing all black clothing and masks over their faces.

The investigation is ongoing.

