Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 1611 E Bessemer Avenue

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (March 25 2022) – On 03.25.2022 at 8:55 p.m. police responded to El Farito on 1611 E. Bessemer Avenue in reference to an attempted robbery of business. A man entered the business and displayed a handgun, but left the area on foot without having taken any money.

The unknown race suspect was described as 5’10, heavyset build and wearing a yellow hat, black jacket and black pants.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #