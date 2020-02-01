Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 1435 E Cone Boulevard

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (February 1, 2020) – On 2.01.2020 at 10:09 p.m. officers responded to the Family Dollar on 1425 E. Cone Boulevard in reference to an attempted robbery of business. A man wearing a mask pulled on the locked door and attempted to make entry before running off.

The suspect was described as a male subject of unknown race.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

