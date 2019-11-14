Press Release Attempted Commercial Robbery 1050 Alamance Church Road

Attempted Commercial Robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2019) – On 11.14.2019 at 12:06 a.m. – Police responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Store on 1050 Alamance Church Road in reference to an attempted robbery of business. A female entered the store and implied she was armed an wanted the cash register opened, but left before taking any money. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described as a light-complexioned black-female wearing a long blonde wig and dressed in all black. She was last seen running towards Advance Auto

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

