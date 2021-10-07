Press Release Assault Lawrence/Randleman 10062021

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2021) – On October 6th, 2021 at approximately 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Lawrence Street, for a possible gunshot wound victim. Upon arrival, police located one person suffering from a single gunshot wound. Upon further investigation, it was learned that the assault occurred in the 2000 block of Randleman Road. The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

