Press Release-Arrest made in Overnight Commercial Robberies

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Police Arrest Juvenile Involved in Overnight Commercial Robberies

GREENSBORO, NC (February 22, 2020) – Two commercial robberies occurred overnight. At 1:10 a.m. police responded to the Family Fare convenience store located at 3220 East Gate City Boulevard on a reported robbery. Witnesses reported that two young male subjects entered the store, confronted the clerk and robbed the business at gunpoint. Police were still investigating that incident when a second robbery was reported.

At 2:10 a.m. police were dispatched to the Great Stops convenience store located at 3901 North Church Street. Witnesses gave suspect descriptions that were consistent with the earlier robbery.

Just after the second robbery a Guilford County Sheriff’s deputy observed a suspect vehicle fleeing the area. That vehicle was was determined to have been stolen in an unrelated incident earlier in the day. The suspect vehicle was pursued by Guilford County Deputies and Greensboro Police. The suspects crashed in the area of East Gate City Boulevard and Burbank Street and the driver was captured.

Investigation in both cases lead to the arrest of a 17 year old juvenile. He was charged with crimes related to both robberies and the stolen vehicle.

No injuries were reported related to these incidents. Police are still investigating and seeking information on other persons involved in these cases.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.