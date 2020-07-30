Press Release: Arrest in Orange Street Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

"Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people"

UPDATE (July, 30): On July 29, 2020, the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested 31 year old Anthony Van Long of Greensboro. Long has been charged with First Degree Murder and is being held in the Guilford County Jail with no bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicide Investigation in 3200 Block of Orange Street

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2020) – On 7/21/2020, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to the 3200 block of Orange Street in reference to a found body. Officers located Jonathan Jeffries, 39 years old, of Greensboro, deceased. Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

