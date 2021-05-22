Press Release Amber Alert Nora Starr Grant

++ Amber Alert: Infant in Stolen Vehicle ++

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2021) – On 5.21.2021 at 9:22 p.m. – Nora Starr Grant-a five month old infant was inside a black in color 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan when the vehicle was stolen from 2400 block of Randleman Road. Same had North Carolina registration plate: HFK-2105. The vehicle had a dent on the rear driver side bumper with white paint transfer.

Nora Grant is 28 inches tall, 25 pounds with black hair. She was wearing a red and white onesie with a flower design.

The suspect was described as a light-complexioned black-male wearing a dark color jacket, blue jeans, white socks and black flip flops.

Anyone coming in contact with the missing child or the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911.

There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

