Press Release Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault-Road Closure

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021) – On 8.27.2021 at 9:37 p.m. police responded to South Road and Randleman Road in reference to a shooting. Officers located two gunshot victims inside a vehicle. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment by EMS.

No suspect infornation was available. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The immediate area is closed to vehicular traffic pending the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.