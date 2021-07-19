Press Release Aggravated Assault US 29

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 19, 2021) – At 0253 hours on 7.19.2021–GPD officers responded to Moses Cone Hospital in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported by private vehicle. The subject stated that while traveling through an undisclosed location somewhere in the area of East Market Street and US 29 they realized they had been shot. No suspect information is available.

Damage to the victim’s vehicle was consistent with their story. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

