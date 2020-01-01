Press Release Aggravated Assault Sweet Birch Drive

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (January 1, 2020) – At 11:14am -officers responded to the 3600 block of Sweet Birch Drive in reference to a check welfare. Upon arrival officers observed an aggravated assault. Officers are on scene and investigating further.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.